Deliveries Begin March 17 At McLane’s Sixth Florida Warehouse

McLane Co. Inc., a supply chain services company providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions, has opened a new grocery distribution center—McLane Ocala—in the Ocala International Commerce Center at 910 NW 50th Avenue in Ocala, Florida.

The 400,000-s.f. facility houses 165,000 s.f. of dry grocery, nearly 200,000 s.f. of perishables and 35,000 s.f. of office and support space. The first shipment arrived on Feb. 4 and deliveries will begin on March 17.

The new distribution center will create more than 400 new jobs in Marion County. By the end of the year, McLane Ocala plans to onboard 316 warehouse and support teammates and 120 drivers and transportation support teammates. Driver hiring began in October 2018 to allow drivers to become acclimated with McLane’s customers and the delivery process in general. The recruiting team held a three-day job fair in January at the facility and nearly 600 candidates were interviewed, resulting in 233 job offers.

This location will be McLane’s sixth distribution center in Florida, joining the grocery center in Kissimmee and four foodservice centers in Lakeland, Haines City and Orlando (2) and will service its quickly-expanding customer base in the North Florida region.

Construction Management Technology (CMT), the general contractor for the project, oversaw the renovations and development. The Ocala/Marion County Chamber and Economic Partnership (CEP), the county commission and Ocala City Council were instrumental to the venture as well.

Michelle Chesnutt and Jerry Winterhalter are leading the operation with a combined 70 years of experience at McLane. Both teammates have held numerous positions within the company. Chesnutt transitioned from division president at McLane Dothan in Cottonwood, Alabama, while Winterhalter was VP of distribution at McLane Sunwest in Goodyear, Arizona.

“We are thrilled to open our new facility in Ocala where the business community is welcoming and open to growth,” Chesnutt said. “The values and work ethic of the prospective workforce is an ideal fit with McLane’s culture. McLane Ocala continues our company’s core initiative to drive customer results.”

Temple, Texas-based McLane Co. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders, providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants throughout the U.S. McLane, through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, operates more than 80 distribution centers in the U.S. and one of the nation’s largest private fleets. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 different consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations. In addition, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its wholly owned subsidiary, Empire Distributors Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and employs more than 20,000 people.