Mars Makes Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For List

Great Place to Work and Fortune have recognized Mars Inc. as a Great Place to Work for the seventh year in a row. The list is based on survey responses representing more than 4.3 million employees, with respondents rating their workplace culture on more than 60 elements of the workplace. These include trust in managers, compensation, fairness, camaraderie and workplace traits linked to innovation.

This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Great Place to Work research shows that list winners outperform the stock market, beating industry rivals when it comes to talent retention and demonstrating higher levels of productivity than peers.

Mars is a family-owned business with a century of experience in offering products and services for people and their pets.

“Great Place to Work is a competitive list, and we’re proud to be included for the seventh consecutive year,” said Tracey Massey, president, Americas, Mars Wrigley Confectionery. “We celebrate our associates across the U.S. for their commitment to creating an inclusive culture that is focused on growth and guided by our Five Principles of Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom that unites all Mars Associates.”

Mars provides employees with opportunities to experience different roles within the company—whether it’s transferring to a new location, moving into a new position or between business segments. Mars says it wants associates to tap into areas where they are most passionate. The company provides a range of personal and professional development opportunities and ways for associates to give back, including the Mars Volunteer Program, Mars Ambassador Program and Mars University. In the U.S., Mars associates donate thousands of hours of community service. The company offers competitive benefits, including parental leave and adoption assistance, as well as pet-friendly offices and open, collaborative workspaces.

“The 2019 ‘100 Best’ are the leaders in creating the most innovative workplaces built on trust,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Employees at these organizations feel valued, respected and heard, and are inspired to be their best selves because of the commitment these winning companies have made to creating a great workplace for all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the company.”