North Carolina Sweet Potato Commission Announce Board Of Directors

February 19, 2019
NC sweet potatoes Leggetts
Brent Leggett, shown Sue Leggett, is the new president of the NCSPC.

The North Carolina Sweet Potato Commission (NCSPC) has elected a new slate of members to the board of directors. Elections were held during the NCSPC’s annual meeting, which took place in Goldsboro on Jan. 17. 

Brent Leggett of Leggett Farming Partnership in Nashville, North Carolina, succeeds Jeffery Lee of Benson as president. Others elected to the board include Rob Hill of Tull Hill Farms in Kinston (VP) and Kim K. LeQuire of Kornegay Family Farms and Produce in Princeton (secretary-treasurer).

Additional board members include:

“Our board of directors is made up of growers, packer-shippers and processors who are actively involved in the sweet potato industry,” said Kelly McIver, executive director of the NCSPC. “Through their help, we are able to maintain our status as the No.1 sweet potato producing state. We look forward to another successfully sweet year.”

The NCSPC is a nonprofit corporation made up of more than 400 sweet potato growers along with the packers, processors and business associates that support them. The sole purpose of the commission is to increase sweet potato consumption through education, promotional activities, research and honorable horticultural practices among producers.

Kristen Brissette

Kristen lives on Cape Cod and enjoys working in the food industry. She loves attending food shows and meeting others in the field.

