Trig’s Kicks Off Ninth Annual Stuff-A-Truck For Local Food Pantries

Trig’s Grocery will kick off its ninth annual Stuff-A-Truck food drive tomorrow. The drive will continue through March 12 and will benefit local food pantries in seven Wisconsin communities. Customers can make cash donations at checkout or purchase non-perishable food items for donation. They also have the option to purchase a pre-packed bag of food or personal care items. Donation boxes are set up at each Trig’s location.

Minocqua, Wisconsin-based Trig’s and the Stuff-A-Truck food drive collaborates with local communities and service organizations to literally stuff a semi-truck with food and personal hygiene items to stock the shelves in local food pantries at a time of year when donations are greatly needed.

“Collaborating with these groups to meet the needs in the areas that we live and work in is at the core of our mission. We want to give back to the communities that have been so good to us,” said Bob Jaskolski, president of T.A. Solberg Co.

Trig’s is hoping to raise more than $20,000 in food and personal care items this year.

The 9th annual Stuff-A-Truck will benefit the following organizations:

Eagle River: Vilas Food Pantry, Three Lakes Christian Food Pantry, the Headwaters Food Pantry

Minocqua: Lakeland Food Pantry & Boulder Junction Food Pantry

Rhinelander: Rhinelander Food Pantry, NATH House, Elcho Food Pantry

Tomahawk: Tomahawk United Methodist Church Food Pantry, Nokomis Food Pantry

Stevens Point: New Hope Community Church Bread of Life Food Pantry, Community Thrift Store of Portage County.

Wausau: The Neighbors’ Place

Everest Metro: Peyton’s Promise

Owned by the T.A. Solberg Co., Trig’s has seven locations in Eagle River, Rhinelander, Tomahawk, Minocqua, Stevens Point, Wausau and Weston. In addition, T.A. Solberg Co. operates six Shell gas stations, two Tula’s Cafés, Trig’s Village Market, Trig’s Ace Hardware, the Minocqua Recycling Center, the Rhinelander Recycling Center, Trig’s Central Bakery, Trig’s Trucking, three Postal Express stores, Twice is Nice Consignment, Signature Salon, and Tasmania Outback in northern and north central Wisconsin.