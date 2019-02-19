Wayne Farms Names McDaniel VP/General Manager

Wayne Farms LLC, headquartered in Oakwood, Georgia, has selected Kevin McDaniel as VP and general manager of the company’s fresh business unit. In his new role, McDaniel assumes responsibility for all fresh processing business unit operations, including oversight of sales, production and live operations for assets across 10 complex facilities in five states. McDaniel brings leadership expertise to the position most recently as president of Aviagen North America and senior roles with OK Foods and Pilgrim’s Pride.

McDaniel’s former position as Wayne Farms senior director of fresh operations and his 28 years of experience makes him uniquely qualified for this role, said Clint Rivers, Wayne Farms president and CEO.

“Kevin is an operations expert and proven leader who knows our business and knows our company,” said Rivers. “As we continue to grow, his insight and hands-on expertise will help us take advantage of opportunities and meet the challenges in the years ahead.”

McDaniel arrives at Wayne Farms amid significant company expansion and industry evolution, including live operations and production requirements, NAE and Naked Truth brand GAP 2 initiatives, expanded production and staffing, along with continuously changing compliance and regulatory mandates.

“This is an exciting time to be coming back to Wayne Farms. The opportunities in front of us are things we wouldn’t have thought possible when I came into this business, and we’re positioned to take advantage of those opportunities. I’m looking forward to helping take Wayne Farms to the next level of growth,” said McDaniel.

During his nearly three decades in the industry, McDaniel has held several key positions with the Poultry Federation including chairman, vice-chairman, treasurer, secretary and board member and was named the 2011 Federation Industry Man of the Year. McDaniel earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics degree from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Wayne Farms LLC is a poultry producer in the U.S. with annual sales exceeding $2 billion. A subsidiary of Continental Grain Co., Wayne Farms owns and operates 11 fresh and further-processed facilities throughout the Southeast, produces more than 2.6 billion pounds of poultry products each year and employs more than 9,000 individuals.