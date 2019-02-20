AFFI And FMI Release Inaugural 2019 Power Of Frozen

The American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) and Food Marketing Institute (FMI) have released an inaugural exploration into the consumption, purchase drivers and use of frozen foods. The Power of Frozen 2019 identifies megatrends influencing frozen food purchases, including convenience, taste, variety, and claims and attributes.

“The frozen food aisle is in the midst of a strong comeback,” said AFFI President and CEO Alison Bodor. “While sales numbers can tell us a lot about the size and strength of the frozen food category, we joined forces with FMI to understand the consumption, shopping and use of frozen food. These research findings, along with actual sales and consumption data, provide a comprehensive 360-degree view of the frozen food aisle.”

The Frozen Food Comeback

In 2018, both dollar (+2.6 percent) and units (+2.3 percent) grew, with nine out of 10 top-selling categories up in dollars and all 10 up in units. Frozen food is an enormous department for most retailers, ringing up nearly $57 billion annually.

“In terms of sales, the frozen food category is only a fraction smaller than fresh produce, bigger than all other fresh perimeter departments, bigger than candy and even snacks,” said FMI VP of Industry Relations Doug Baker. “While the category cannot be ignored due to its magnitude, shoppers surveyed in our research requested ways to better optimize their frozen food experience through recipe ideation, coupons, shopper education, and improved organization and signage.”

Core consumers focus on convenience and the food

In 2018, frozen food growth was driven by more dollars and trips, but household engagement was largely unchanged. These are the core frozen food shoppers: buying more and visiting the aisle more often. Core shoppers are older millennials, juggling families and careers, and they are heavily focused on convenience in their shopping and meal preparation.

In addition to convenience, core frozen food shoppers stated they also value the taste, quality, variety and consistency of the food itself; they are willing to be more adventurous with their palate and try new cuisines.

The entrée category still reigns supreme at $9.2 billion annually; however, growth can be seen in most frozen food categories, reflecting how frozen foods are part of the total meal solution.

“One could argue that frozen meals are the original meal kit,” Bodor noted.

The top-three frozen food categories with the largest percentage of dollar growth include: soups/sides (+9.8 percent), appetizers/snack rolls (+5.8 percent) and breakfast food (+5.7 percent).

The Power of Frozen was conducted by 210 Analytics and is made possible by Tommy’s Superfoods, Wawona Frozen Foods, Southeastern Meats and Pictsweet Farms.

AFFI is the member-driven national trade association that advances the interests of all segments of the frozen food and beverage industry. AFFI works to advance food safety and advocates before legislative and regulatory entities on the industry’s behalf to create an environment where members’ foods and beverages are proudly chosen to meet the needs of a changing world.

FMI advocates on behalf of the food retail industry, which employs nearly five million workers and represents a combined annual sales volume of almost $800 billion. FMI member companies operate nearly 33,000 retail food stores and 12,000 pharmacies. FMI membership includes the entire spectrum of food retail venues; single owner grocery stores, large multi-store supermarket chains, pharmacies, online and mixed retail stores.