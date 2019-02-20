ASG Welcomes Uncle Giuseppe’s To Network Of Independent Stores

Associated Supermarket Group (ASG) of Port Washington, New York, now is the primary supplier to full-service specialty grocer Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, an Italian food retailer with locations in Long Island and Ramsey, New Jersey.

ASG says it will focus on improving Uncle Giuseppe’s center store business, “providing the tools and resources to respond to market conditions with adequate assortment.”

“We are very excited to have Uncle Giuseppe’s as our newest customer and look forward to working together with a shared vision to achieve their growth objectives,” said Joe Garcia, CEO of ASG.

“We are delighted with the opportunity to provide our merchandising services and supermarket support solutions to the Uncle Giuseppe’s group of stores,” added Zulema Wiscovitch, ASG’s chief administrative officer.

Uncle Giuseppe’s is described as “an institution” in the New York supermarket space. It places an emphasis on the shopper’s experience with Italian-themed stores offering a wide variety of homemade pastas and sauces, specialty foods, mainstream groceries and an assortment of produce and meat.

“We are excited about our partnership with ASG. In the same manner, we treat our customers like family; ASG has committed to us the same level of loyalty and support,” said Carl DelPrete, CEO of Uncle Giuseppe’s. “Dealing with ASG over the past several months has shown all of us at Uncle Giuseppe’s their commitment to service, professionalism and their ability to execute at the highest level.”

“We are dedicated to the way we are implementing retail services and execution for Uncle Giuseppe’s. Our ISE teams will provide schematic category assessments and analytics so Uncle Giuseppe’s can offer consumers a top-selling product mix that will continue to meet the changing consumer demands,” said Ken Scher, SVP of retail development of ASG.

ASG serves independently owned supermarkets in the New York Tri-State area and other cities along the U.S. Eastern Seaboard. ASG provides store financing, leverages its relationships with suppliers and vendors, as well as its collective buying power to provide efficient procurement, distribution, marketing, merchandising, advertising, promotion and other retail solutions.