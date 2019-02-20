‘When Courage Meets Hope, Anything Is Possible’

by Treva Bennett

When Jaylon Fong was 8 years old, his days were full of baseball, school, friends and family. Then cancer threw him a curveball.

Now 18, the cancer survivor brought a message of hope and inspiration to those attending the Southern California Food Industries Circle (SCFIC) Harvest Ball and Auction Dec. 1 in Huntington Beach, California. The event was a fundraiser for the City of Hope, a comprehensive cancer center in Duarte, California.

Now a senior at South Hills High School in West Covina, California, Fong was accompanied to the event by his parents, Linda and Francis. He has two brothers and a sister.

In December 2008, Fong was rushed to City of Hope for a blood test and consultation. Within a few hours, he and his family learned he had blood cancer—acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“I was supposed to be playing Little League baseball,” Fong said. “I was supposed to be going to school and birthday parties, but instead I was told I had to have chemo treatments and hospital stays for the next three and a half years.”

Fong completed his treatment in March 2012 but relapsed that summer.

“My journey had to start all over again and I spent another two years on chemo and radiation treatment,” he said. “In November 2014, I completed my final treatment…Dec. 3, 2008, was the day I was told I had cancer. Fast-forward 10 years—today I’m now happy to announce I am cancer free.”

Fong said at the beginning of his treatment, neither he nor his family understood what leukemia was. “My mom and dad cried with me,” he said. “I was scared.”

They put their belief in the doctors and nurses at City of Hope.

Fong said his battles with cancer have been long and challenging.

“I’ve gone through challenges of blood tests and over 40 spinal taps and bone marrow aspirations,” he said. “I took about eight to 15 pills every day and I had weekly chemo visits and monthly hospital stays and radiation treatments. I lost my faith of number of times. During the intense treatment, I endured over 30 other illnesses. There may still be side effects in the future like memory loss, learning disabilities and other complications, but through it all I had more good days than bad. And don’t worry about me, I think I’m handling it pretty well.”

Fong said he never felt alone during his treatment because his family—along with his dog, Chip—was always there for him. Their love and support have made his journey easier.

“The doctors, nurses and staff at the City of Hope became my second family,” he said. “They always made me feel safe and comfortable.”

He said during his appointments at City of Hope, there are two places he always makes a point to visit. His first stop is the Sheri and Les Biller Patient and Family Resource Center.

“It is a caring environment for both patients and caregivers,” he said. “I would like to thank the Southern California Food Industries Circle for your generosity in supporting such a valuable resource center for patients and caregivers.”

His last stop before heading home is the office of City of Hope President and CEO Robert Stone. Fong said they share stories about baseball, school and City of Hope events. On one of his visits, he gave Stone a souvenir from a trip to the White House. In 2015, Fong wrote the president a letter and received an invitation to the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

“I brought back a wooden White House Easter egg for Mr. Stone,” Fong said. “He told me it still sits in his office today. It’s comforting and an honor to know that the president of the City of Hope knows my name and story and would take time out of his busy schedule to care enough to ask me how I’m doing. Thank you, Mr. Stone, for always having an open door for patients like me.”

In addition to his family, another constant in Fong’s life has been baseball. He began playing when he was 4. He said the toughest part of his treatment was being unable to be on the baseball field as much as he would have liked.

“I didn’t let cancer stop me from playing baseball and I got there as much as I could. The chemo treatments made me weak and uncoordinated, but I still thought I was pretty good,” he said, laughing.

Fong said baseball, like life, is a game of adjustments.

“I was just thrown the nastiest curveball I’ve ever seen. I made my adjustments and now I stand before you, a two-time leukemia survivor,” he said. “Playing baseball is a lot like battling cancer. You have to take it one pitch at a time. Baseball is a team sport and I happen to be on the best team, Team City of Hope. We have the best doctors, like Dr. (Michael) Friedman. We have great supporters and fans, like the Southern California Food Industries Circle. And we are all playing to win.

“Cancer has taken a lot from me—my hair, my energy, my blood and my childhood—but it has not taken my goals of inspiring others and leading a normal life,” he said. “I am grateful I have been given a second chance and now a third chance at life. I’m here today because of your amazing support…”

Thank you, Southern California Food Industries Circle. I am living proof that your fundraising efforts for pediatric cancer, like the Kids for Hope program, makes real impact on kids like me every day.”

Fong also thanked the other sponsors of the event for their support of City of Hope.

“You give us hope. You give us life. And for that we are forever grateful,” he said. “I didn’t cheat cancer. With your help, I beat it fair and square. Twice.”

While cancer took a lot from Fong, it also gave him a purpose: to inspire others to keep fighting and to keep giving.

“There are still kids that are being told they have cancer,” he said. “There are still patients that feel helpless and hopeless. There are still kids who won’t make it as far as I have. And that is why tonight is so important. That is why your efforts matter. As a two-time leukemia survivor, I want to continue to raise awareness for the cure of leukemia and other cancers. The journey is tough but I want people to know that when courage meets hope, anything is possible.”

Founded in 1913, City of Hope is one of only 49 comprehensive cancer centers in the nation, as designated by the National Cancer Institute.

SCFIC was founded in 1973 by Gene Walsh, then chairman of the board of Ralphs, and is one of the largest philanthropy groups supporting City of Hope. From the initial Ralphs founders’ group of 10, SCFIC membership has grown to more than 1,000 retailers, suppliers, brokers, distributors, manufacturers–from every corner of the food industry. The 45 years of partnership have generated more than $160 million to support City of Hope’s progress against cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Additionally, City of Hope has partnered with its retail partners in raising more than $1 million for Kids 4 Hope, in support of pediatric cancer.