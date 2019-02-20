Kidfresh Frozen Meals To Accelerate Growth With New Funding

Kidfresh, the brand of better-for-you frozen kids meals, has closed a new round of funding led by existing institutional investors Monogram Capital Partners, Emil Capital Partners and AccelFoods. This financing will be used to accelerate growth, drive further brand awareness and support its rapid new product innovation strategy.

Founded by Matt Cohen and Gilles Deloux, two fathers who wanted healthier foods for their children, the New York-based company is a growing brand of natural, better-for-you frozen kids’ meals. Kidfresh offers a line of reinvented children’s favorite meals enriched with hidden vegetables, made with wholesome ingredients and no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

“Children need better food and parents are increasingly looking for healthier options,” said Kidfresh Founder and CEO Cohen. “Having recently sold our 20 millionth meal, we are delighted to see so many consumers who love the quality of our products and the Kidfresh mission. It is exciting to see our group of investors renew their support as we continue to grow the company nationally and expand into new product categories. 2019 will be our best year yet.”

“We are thrilled to continue to support the Kidfresh team in this exciting next phase of growth,” said Monogram Founder and Partner Jared Stein. “Kidfresh has continued to pave the path of innovation in this category, setting the standards for better nutrition and quality for kids; the road map ahead of future innovation for the company has never been more exciting.”

“Emil Capital has been an early partner of Kidfresh, and we continue to see the growth acceleration that we were counting on,” said Managing Partner and COO Marcel Bens. “The company has proven that there is the demand and a growing need for better kids’ food options. The sky is the limit.”

AccelFoods’ VP Hannah McCain said, “Kidfresh is transforming the frozen aisle and the way parents are feeding their families. With its hidden veggies, Kidfresh provides parents with a fresh, nutritious and convenient meal solution that children love and parents can truly appreciate. This is a big year for Kidfresh and we are thrilled to be supporting their growth.”

Created by parents for parents with the help of pediatric nutritionists and top chefs, Kidfresh has grown from its initial concept store in New York City to a supplier of frozen kids’ meals. Kidfresh is now available in more than 10,000 grocery stores nationwide.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014, Monogram Capital focuses exclusively on investing in emerging consumer brands. The firm looks for opportunities to partner with founders and strong management teams to build category leading brands, investing $5-30 million of equity per transaction.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, and founded in 2011, Emil Capital Partners focuses on investing in early stage growth companies in the sector of consumer goods, internet enabled services and digital media. Since its inception, the fund has made over 30 investments including key brands in their respective sectors.

AccelFoods is an investment fund fueling innovation in the food and beverage industry with access, community, expertise and infrastructure.