Nightfood Ice Cream Gets Its First Major Retail Distribution In Midwest

Tarrytown, New York-based Nightfood Inc. has gained its first major retail distribution partner for Nightfood ice cream—Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer, which operates more than 240 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Nightfood ice cream, which the company says was created to solve “America’s $50 billion nighttime snacking problem,” is available in approximately 40 percent of Meijer locations, with concentration in and around the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, Indianapolis and Milwaukee.

As the majority of ice cream consumption happens just prior to bedtime Nightfood was formulated by sleep and nutrition experts, the company says.

“I’d like to thank the forward-thinking team at Meijer for sharing our vision of how positively the Nightfood brand would be received by consumers,” said Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “There’s a level of confidence that comes with early validation from such a well-respected and iconic retailer.”

Prior to Meijer, Nightfood had announced in late January that New England Ice Cream would be distributing the ice cream in the New England states.

With Meijer making the ice cream available in an additional six states, Nightfood has now secured distribution in 12 states within six weeks of manufacturing its first pint on Jan. 7.

“We’ve got much more distribution in the works for 2019, both with regard to regional distributors and supermarket chains,” said Jim Christensen, Nightfood’s VP of ice cream sales, who formerly held the same position for global ice cream giant Unilever, where he oversaw brands such as Breyers and Ben & Jerry’s.

Christensen said Nightfood’s goal is to have 10,000 points of distribution by the first quarter of 2020.

Folkson said, “We know people have been waiting a long time for this announcement. Fans have already started posting pictures of their Nightfood on social media. It’s fun to see such enthusiasm and anticipation from the marketplace.”

In early February, the ice cream was named winner in the ice cream category of the 2019 Product of the Year Awards sponsored by Product of the Year USA. Kantar surveyed more than 40,000 consumers to find the winners.

Nightfood also owns MJ Munchies Inc., which was formed in 2018 to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name “Half-Baked.”

Munchies currently is preparing a patent application with the USPTO for a proprietary ingredient to be used in Half-Baked snacks that management believes will give it a “unique and defensible competitive advantage against other recreational edible brands.”