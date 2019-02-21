Mark Alexander Joins Icelandic Provisions As CEO

Mark Alexander joined Icelandic Provisions as CEO on Feb. 11. Icelandic Provisions, with U.S. headquarters in New York and world headquarters in Reykjavik, Iceland, produces traditional Icelandic skyr. Outgoing Icelandic Provisions CEO Steve Platt retains an advisory position at the company.

Prior to joining Icelandic Provisions, Alexander held executive positions around the globe for The Campbell Soup Co. for more than 29 years. Most recently, he served as SVP-president Americas, leading the company’s largest division. Since 2014, he has held board appointments at Masco Corp. and GS1 U.S.

Icelandic Provisions’ traditional Icelandic skyr contains 15-17g of protein per 5.3-oz. cup (protein amounts vary by flavor), is low in sugar and contains 1.5 percent fat. It is available in nine flavors in the single-serve cups; the 24-oz. multi-serve container is available in Plain and Vanilla. It does not contain artificial preservatives, thickeners, sweeteners, flavors or colors. Icelandic Provisions skyr can be found in the refrigerated section of more than 6,300 retailers nationwide, having doubled in distribution and sales in 2018.

With consumer trends moving towards whole ingredients, less sugar and better quality, Alexander will be responsible for build on the brand’s success and significantly expand its presence with consumers, the company says.

“I’ve watched Icelandic Provisions grow significantly in the three years since its launch, and it has been incredibly impressive to see how they’ve continued to evolve and become the fastest-growing brand in the dairy yogurt category,” Alexander said. “I look forward to working with my new team to accelerate awareness, create new innovations and develop aggressive, go-to-market strategies to see the brand catapult to even greater long-term achievements.”

Alexander’s first public appearance with the company will be at the Natural Products Expo West 2019 in Anaheim, California, March 7-9, where he, along with his team, will unveil Krímí, a new line of full-fat skyr flavors—Strawberry-Rhubarb, Vanilla Bean, Coconut-Chocolate and Mixed Berry. The range will be on shelves across the U.S. in July.

Icelandic Provisions skyr is made with milk from family-owned farms that abstain from using artificial growth hormones, like rBGH and are located within 100 miles of their production facility. Icelandic Provisions was founded by Polaris Founders Capital in partnership with the oldest and largest dairy co-op in Iceland, MS Iceland Dairies.