Keurig Dr Pepper Relocating Texas HQ To Comboys Campus

Keurig Dr Pepper announced Feb. 21 that it will will move its Texas headquarters from Plano to a new 350,000-s.f., build-to-suit leased facility at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The new location will be ready in 2021 and serve as one of the company’s two headquarters; the other is located in Burlington, Massachusetts.

The Star is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and training facility.

“We are excited to upgrade our Texas co-headquarters location to support the needs of our vibrant business, including enhanced technology capabilities and space to increase collaboration,” said Bob Gamgort, KDP chairman and CEO. “The new location at The Star in Frisco will provide a state-of the-art work environment and exciting amenities that will energize our employees and enable us to attract top talent in the area.”

The announcement follows a vote by the Frisco Economic Development Corporation board of directors approving an incentive package tied to certain performance criteria. Approximately 1,100 employees work in the company’s current location in Plano, which it has occupied since 1998.

“This is an exciting day for the City of Frisco,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney. “Having this Fortune 500 company located in Frisco will continue to strengthen the city’s position as one of the top corporate relocation destinations in the United States. With this move, Keurig Dr Pepper will have a direct impact on our city’s corporate landscape for many years to come.”

The KDP site is a short walk to restaurants, hotels, retail, and entertainment and will overlook the Dallas Cowboys practice facility, the beverage company noted.

“We are thrilled to see the business community at The Star continue to grow with the addition of Keurig Dr Pepper,” said Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys owner. “We look forward to welcoming another company with deep Texas roots working alongside us at the World Corporate Headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.”

KDP partnered with CBRE to secure the new location and has engaged architectural design firm Corgan for interior design on the project. Blue Star Land partnered with Lincoln Property Co. and the architectural firm HKS for the design of the building.

KDP, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion, is a maker of soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers and markets the No. 1 single-serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. Key brands include Keurig, Dr Pepper, CORE, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Canada Dry, Snapple, Bai, Mott’s and The Original Donut Shop. It has more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America.