Lipari Foods Completes Its Acquisition Of Troyer Cheese

Lipari Foods, a Warren, Michigan-based distributor, manufacturer and importer of perimeter-of-the-store, specialty and branded food products, has acquired Troyer, which consists of Troyer Cheese Inc., Troyer Bros. Trucking Ltd. and Amish Wedding Foods Inc.

Troyer, founded in 1959, is a specialty food distributor, manufacturer and processor in Millersburg, Ohio. The collective companies are engaged in the distribution, processing and manufacturing of premium deli, cheese, jar goods, confections, and other specialty food products, and serves 2,400 grocery retail customers in 48 states. It offers several proprietary brands, including Troyer meats, cheeses and deli products, Amish Wedding Foods’ jar goods, Backroad Country candy and snacks, and Edna Lucille soaps and lotions.

Thom Lipari, president and CEO of Lipari, said, “We are excited about the addition of Troyer’s unique product offerings into our existing portfolio. (It) is an excellent strategic fit that builds on Lipari’s heritage in deli, dairy, confectionary and other specialty food categories. Additionally, we are eager to continue building our specialty food manufacturing capabilities and look forward to extending our geographic reach further across the Midwest.”

“We are pleased to support Lipari in its acquisition of Troyer,” added Justin Reyna, managing director at H.I.G., which owns Lipari Foods. “This transaction fits squarely within the company’s strategy of acquiring unique and complementary food manufacturing and distribution businesses in existing and adjacent markets. We are excited to partner with the Troyer team as we continue to grow the Lipari business.”

Jim Lipari, who began his career delivering BBQ sauce from the back of his Buick station wagon, founded Lipari Foods in 1963. Today Lipari supplies more than 25,000 items to 13,000-plus retail locations in 14 states through the efforts of 1,500 associates.

Founded in 1959 and located in Ohio’s Amish Country, Troyer has 175 employees and offers 3,000 products. The company is the second add-on acquisition that Lipari has completed since H.I.G. acquired the company in January 2019 and part of a broader M&A-oriented growth strategy.