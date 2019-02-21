‘Ninja Warrior’ Host To Emcee Best Bagger Championship At NGA Show

Akbar Gbajabiamila, co-host of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” and author of “Everyone Can Be A Ninja,” will emcee the National Grocers Association‘s (NGA) Best Bagger Championship, sponsored by PepsiCo, on Monday, Feb. 25, during the NGA Show in San Diego, California.

Now in its 33rd year, the grocery bagging contest provides baggers from across the country with the opportunity to compete for the 2019 Best Bagger Champion title and the grand prize of $10,000. Contestants will be judged by speed of bagging, proper bag-building technique and weight distribution in the bag as well as style, attitude and appearance.

“NGA is excited for another great Best Bagger event this year at The NGA Show in San Diego and we are happy to have Akbar as our emcee for this intense competition,” said Peter Larkin, NGA president and CEO. “We look forward to Akbar bringing energy and enthusiasm to this longstanding program.”

Gbajabiamila grew up in Los Angeles and played college football for San Diego State while receiving his degree in communications & new media studies. He went on to play in the NFL for five years for the Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins.

In addition to his work on “American Ninja Warrior,” Gbajabiamila hosts “America Ninja Warrior Jr.” and NFL Network’s “NFL Fantasy Live.”

The Best Bagger Championship will be held at 5 p.m. PST at the San Diego Convention Center.

Duff Goldman of The Food Network had emceed the Best Bagger Championship in recent years.