Jim Perdue Inducted Into Poultry Industry Hall Of Fame

Jim Perdue, chairman and advertising spokesman for Perdue Farms was inducted into the American Poultry Historical Society’s Poultry Industry Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the recent International Poultry and Processing Exposition in Atlanta.

A third-generation leader of the Salisbury, Maryland-based company founded in 1920, Jim Perdue joins his father, Frank, who was inducted into the Poultry Industry Hall of Fame in 1995. They are the only father and son to receive the honor.

“Jim, like his father and grandfather (company founder Arthur W. Perdue), is an innovator and continues to manage Perdue Farms as a ‘premium protein company’ … and ‘has been a leader in producing totally antibiotics free chicken raised humanely,” reads the plaque presented to Perdue.

As chairman, he is responsible for ensuring the company stays true to its values and ensuring the company continues to build on strong corporate responsibility programs, especially continued leadership in elevating animal care and strengthening relationships with farmers.

The American Poultry Historical Society inducts not more than five people into the hall of fame every three years. Honorees are selected by a broad-based committee of 39 poultry industry and institutional representatives from nominations submitted to the society. The first awards were handed out in 1953.

The company is a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. The brand is the largest producer of organic chicken in the U.S., and Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company. As the company approaches its 100th anniversary in 2020, the path forward is about getting better not just bigger. The company never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock and are actively advancing animal welfare programs and the brands have no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey and pork and have USDA-certified organic chicken.