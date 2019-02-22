Kibo To Acquire Certona To Form Single-Provider Digital Commerce

Kibo, a Dallas, Texas, cloud-commerce company, and Certona, the real-time omnichannel personalization solution of AI-driven experience individualization, are joining forces. The combination brings together Kibo’s cloud-commerce platform, comprising both e-commerce and order management solutions, and Certona’s personalization platform.

The companies say that as the market becomes “more dynamic and competitive,” retailers need individualized ways to build loyalty, drive sales and streamline their business. The combined company will put personalization of the customer front and center for retailers while also providing flexible, innovative cloud-based commerce solutions, they say.

Certona will offer Kibo clients more options for the personalization needs, and Certona clients will gain access to Kibo’s suite of cloud-commerce solutions while benefiting from the advantages of utilizing a single provider.

“Kibo is dedicated to partnering with our clients to provide retailers with robust commerce solutions, which enable them to deliver outstanding consumer experiences. To that end, we also believe those experiences are more powerful and compelling when they are personalized to the needs of the consumer,” said David Post, CEO of Kibo. “To prepare our clients for what’s to come in commerce, we looked for a true innovator that would elevate our current personalization capabilities, and we found it in Certona. Together, we will continue to partner with our clients, meeting them where they are along their digital transformation journey.”

“We believe that personalization represents the greatest opportunity for innovation in digital commerce,” said Meyar Sheik, CEO and co-founder of Certona. “This is a natural progression of our growth trajectory and continued desire to make it faster and easier for retailers to launch end-to-end, personalized shopping experiences for their consumers. With Kibo’s continued support of Certona’s integrations with other e-commerce providers and leveraging Certona’s personalization capabilities in Kibo’s cloud commerce platform, we will contribute to our clients’ financial success.”

More than 400 retailers and branded manufacturers have chosen Kibo to deliver connected consumer experiences across mobile devices and retail touchpoints. Kibo’s cloud-commerce platform includes e-commerce, distributed order management and mobile point of commerce solutions delivered via a modern, cloud-based infrastructure. The Kibo platform scales as clients grow their business while maintaining a low cost of ownership and faster time to market than other solutions.

Certona Corp. powers more than 100 billion experiences each month for more than 500 brands and retailers in more than 70 countries. Its patented technology leverages machine learning and predictive analytics to deliver a fully-orchestrated experience with optimized content and messaging to increase engagement and conversions across all customer touchpoints.