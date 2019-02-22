Mark Miller Named Arizona Food Marketing Alliance’s New President

The Arizona Food Marketing Alliance (AFMA) announced Feb. 22 that it has selected Mark J. Miller as its new president.

Miller most recently was a consultant for the City of Hope. Before that, he spent three years with Talking Rain Beverage Co., and before that, he spent 36 years as an SVP for Hensley & Co., the local distributor for Anheuser-Busch products.

“The food industry significantly impacts Arizona’s economy and touches the lives of every consumer in Arizona,” said Tim McCabe, AFMA chairman of the board and former AFMA president. “With Mark Miller serving as president we are looking forward to many years of progress in the Arizona marketplace.”

McCabe announced his plan to retire at the AFMA board meeting last October. McCabe’s career in the food industry spanned 50 years. He spent the first five working for grocery stores—a large independent in Albuquerque and Albertsons in Denver. The next 35 years were spent with Coke, where he retired as VP/GM of the Southwest division.

McCabe has spent the last 10 years as AFMA’s president, where he “made huge strides in the legislative arena and with city councils as well as the partnerships he formed with the regulators who impact the grocery business,” according to AFMA.

McCabe launched the Food Industry Management (FIM) Degree program in conjunction with ASU and supported it with ear-marked scholarships from AFMA. Under his direction, AFMA’s Education Foundation awarded a historic $190,000 in scholarships this year, impacting 150 grocery/supplier scholars.

AFMA’s Excellence in Leadership Awards Banquet soared to record numbers under McCabe’s direction, boasting nearly 1,100 attendees in 2018.

McCabe moved the AFMA Golf Classic to We-Ko-Pa, and it has been a sold-out event for the past 10 years. The “Get out of the Heat” Summer Golf Classic that takes place at the Rim Club in Payson is also a partnership nurtured by McCabe. Additionally, he launched The Foundation Golf Classic, which takes place in Tucson, creating awareness for opportunities available through the Foundation in the southern part of the state.

“Tim McCabe has left a huge foot print on the history of AFMA, and his presence and guidance will be missed by all,” AFMA said at the time his retirement was announced.

Established in 1943, AFMA represents the major supermarket chains as well as convenience and independent store owners, food manufacturers and brokers representing the $13 billion industry in the state of Arizona. AFMA represents and advocates their interests through programs in legislation, regulation, education and other services. AFMA’s offices are located at 120 E. Pierce Street in Phoenix.