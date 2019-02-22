Ocean Mist Farms Names Fuentes Director Of Food Safety, QA

Ocean Mist Farms has hired Lisa Fuentes as its director of food safety and quality assurance. Fuentes has nearly 19 years of experience in food safety and organic quality management.

Fuentes joins Ocean Mist Farms, headquartered in Castroville, California, with past experience from roles at Driscoll’s Inc., Foxy Produce, Green Giant Fresh, River Ranch and Scientific Certification Systems. Her background within the food safety sector will be instrumental as she spearheads the quality assurance and food safety efforts at Ocean Mist Farms, the company says.

“We are glad to have someone of Lisa’s talent join our team,” said Chris Drew, VP of operations at Ocean Mist Farms. “Her extensive knowledge of quality management and food integrity makes her a vital addition to our team.”

Fuentes has a bachelor of science in food service and technology and a masters of science in business and management. Her experience on both sides of the food safety assurance equation—working as an inspector and auditor as well as in the private sector implementing successful food safety programs—gives her a valuable knowledge base to lead Ocean Mist Farms’ food safety and quality assurance team.

“I am happy to join the Ocean Mist Farms family and look forward to this new opportunity with a brand that has a long-standing reputation for integrity and superior food safety standards,” said Fuentes.

Ocean Mist Farms is a fourth-generation family-owned business and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America. The company’s full line of 30 fresh vegetables includes Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines.