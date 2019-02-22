Rogue Readies Rhubarb Schmubarb Beer For March Debut

Rhubarb Schmubarb, Rogue’s newest beer, is a fruited ale that is a combination of sweet and tart and made with Newport, Oregon-grown ingredients. It is launching for the late-spring and early summer season.

“We dedicate our farm-inspired beers to farmers and gardeners everywhere because we know the hard work and dedication that goes into growing incredible ingredients,” said Dharma Tamm, president of Rogue Ales. “As farmers and gardeners ourselves, we believe the best beer comes from the best ingredients, and our beers are our way of toasting all the hard work that goes into the things we most enjoy.”

Tart from the rhubarb but balanced by the sweetness of Oregon strawberries, Rhubarb Schmubarb is available March through June in four-packs of 16-oz. cans and on draft. The Rogue Finder helps consumers find the closest Rhubarb Schmubarb.

Rogue Ales & Spirits was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. It has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries.

Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, aged in the ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand.

