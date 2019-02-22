Thom Riley Joins Mercatus To Lead Client E-Commerce Operations

Mercatus has hired Thom Riley as senior director of e-commerce operations, leading the planning, logistics and production of Mercatus clients’ digital commerce implementations. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Mercatus offers digital commerce solutions for grocery and other retail verticals.

Prior to joining Mercatus, Riley was with The Golub Corp./Price Chopper Supermarkets for more than 30 years. He held many responsibilities in the company with a focus on store systems, application architecture and as a digital strategist. For the past four years, he served as the director of IT architectural development and business intelligence, during which time he oversaw applications architecture, systems design, software development, data warehousing and business intelligence implementations, along with having budgetary oversight for various enterprise technology areas.

“Through its ongoing dedication to collaboratively helping grocers transform their digital experience, Mercatus is creating new and exciting avenues for e-commerce success,” said Riley. “I look forward to utilizing my experience in digital commerce and technical business operations to help develop and execute the strategies behind retailers’ profitable growth, ensuring they deliver best-in-class shopping experiences driven by customer needs.”

“Thom has proven himself a leader in digital commerce operations throughout his impressive career,” said Sylvain Perrier, president and CEO of Mercatus. “We’re thrilled to have a retail veteran of Thom’s stature join our growing team to help drive our mission and further the commercial success of our retail clients. From his successful professional career to his passion for service as part of his church ministry, Thom’s integrity and drive make him an invaluable strategic resource for retailers ushering in a new era of their business.”

The Mercatus Integrated Commerce platform is used by North American retailers. The AisleOne personalization engine uses machine learning algorithms to deliver advanced product recommendations and promotions to shoppers on a one-to-one basis and quickly and easily integrates into retailers’ marketing emails, apps and e-commerce websites.

