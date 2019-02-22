Wholesum Says Fair Trade Program Has Had Positive Impact

Wholesum, an Arizona-based supplier of organic vegetables and berries, says the Fair Trade Program has a significant impact on its farms and employees. The company says the community development funds generated by the sales of its Fair Trade Certified produce has surpassed the $3 million mark in just five years, with more than $1 million raised in 2018.

“As we reflect on 2018, I’m very proud of what our teams have accomplished here at Wholesum. Becoming Fair Trade certified has been monumental for Wholesum. What makes this certification so remarkable is the fact that 100 percent of community development funds generated from the sale of Fair Trade produce go back to our workers and helps them tackle needs such as healthcare, housing and education,” said Ricardo Crisantes, chief commercial officer for Amado, Arizona-based Wholesum. “The workers vote on how these funds are allocated, and that in itself is very empowering.”

The company says it was able to reach this milestone mostly through expansion in the organic produce category. Last year it introduced organic berries to its portfolio, having previously only offered organic vegetables. Through partnerships with organic berry growers, Wholesum now offers organic strawberries and blueberries and plans to introduce organic blackberries and cranberries this year.

Wholesum also expanded its offerings by adding Kaleidos—a medley of red, yellow, orange and brown artisanal snacking tomatoes—to its organic tomato line.

“We introduced Kaleidos to not only expand our organic produce line to include more specialty selections, but to also give consumers more variety for organically grown baby tomatoes,” Crisantes said.

Kaleidos come in a 1-lb. pack with compartments separating the tomatoes.



With additional new product and project announcements anticipated to be made this spring, the company expects that this year’s community development funds will surpass the previous year.

“We are very excited for the upcoming additions and innovations in 2019, and we look forward to giving back to our workers who really are the foundation for everything we do at Wholesum,” Crisantes said.

Wholesum is a third-generation family-owned and -operated company with farms in southern Arizona that grow Fair Trade, organic produce. With more than 90 years of farming experience, Wholesum has been growing organic for more than 20 years. It utilizes a combination of greenhouse and open field production.