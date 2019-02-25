Foundation Food Group Adds Two New Executives To Leadership Team

Gainesville, Georgia-based Foundation Food Group Inc., a new independent further processing company, has hired two new executives.

Heading the Prepared Foods Sales Division will be Charles Hill Sr. as SVP of sales. He brings more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience in the food industry. With previous positions at OK Foods, Albertville Quality Foods, Pilgrim’s Pride, Keystone Foods and elsewhere, Hill was responsible for driving substantial increases in new business, volume and profitability. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Louisiana State University Baton Rouge.

NICK ANCRUM

Foundation also has hired Nicholas L. Ancrum as director of human resources. Ancrum brings years of comprehensive HR experience in attracting and retaining high-potential talent. He has a proven track record of developing HR strategies that increase productivity through greater employee buy-in and loyalty, reduce turnover and absenteeism, and which increase compliance. He holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama.

Through its state-of-the-industry processing facilities and production capabilities, Foundation Food Group is poised to provide the food industry with a variety of distinct, value-added poultry products with the highest quality standards. It is a joint venture of Prime-Pak Foods Inc. and Victory Processing Inc.