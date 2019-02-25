Good Karma Foods Adds Sour Cream, Two Dips To Lineup

Good Karma Foods, a Boulder-based producer of milk and yogurt alternatives, has introduced plant-based sour cream and french onion and ranch dips.

The company says its team focuses innovation on categories in need of inspiring plant-based options, like dips and sour cream.

“We’re on a mission to find ways to support families looking for plant-based options that are free of allergens, nutritious and surprisingly delicious and creamy,” said Doug Radi, CEO of Good Karma Foods. “With Good Karma not just being our name but the inspiration for all we do, we felt it was time for a little goodness in the dips category with new products that could make snacking happier for any family.”

Good Karma’s new plant-based sour cream, french onion dip and ranch dip are free of all major allergens, MSG and carrageenan, and the company says they have fewer calories, fat and sodium than other plant-based and dairy-based options, while still delivering on a creamy, smooth texture and delicious flavor.

Good Karma dips and sour cream have 50-65 percent fewer calories and up to 115mg less sodium per two-tablespoon serving than other options. A serving of Good Karma Sour Cream or its dips also has about half the fat of other plant-based and dairy-based offerings, the company says. Good Karma’s sour cream and dips are made using a traditional culturing process, making them the only plant-based option with live and active cultures.

The new sour cream, ranch dip and french onion dip come in 16-oz. shareable tubs with around 15 servings per container; SRP $3.99-$4.49.

Good Karma sources ingredients from North American growers and producers; secures Non-GMO Project verification and Vegan Action certification; and ensures sure the whole line is OU-D Kosher.

The new sour cream and dips will debut at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California, in March. They will start to hit retail shelves this spring throughout the U.S. in natural and mainstream supermarkets.

Sales of plant-based foods grew 20 percent last year, with non-milk categories experiencing growth up to 50 percent, according to the Plant-Based Food Association. Families are buying plant-based foods to address allergen needs, environmental concerns and/or a vegan/vegetarian lifestyle.