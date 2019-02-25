Irish Start-Up Brings Innovation To Freezer With Plant-Based Food

Strong Roots, a plant-based food company in Dublin, Ireland, soon will offer a line of frozen foods in the U.S. Root vegetables, veggie burgers and bites will debut at the Natural Products Expo West to be held in March in Anaheim, California.

The company is entering the U.S. with eight products that are all verified vegan and non-GMO. The root vegetables are gluten free and all are made with no artificial flavors or trans fats. The line will be available in late spring in natural and specialty food stores and major supermarkets via natural products distributors KeHE, UNFI and others.

“Young consumers are savvier and more curious about food than ever before but have had few appealing options in the freezer. Strong Roots brings a better experience; a delight to come home to on a busy weeknight for a meal or a tasty everyday snack. We inspire today’s healthy eaters to be spontaneous and creative by offering flavorful foods they can mix and match with minimal prep. We like to think of Strong Roots as their ‘plant-based friend,’” said Samuel Dennigan, founder of Strong Roots.

Products coming to U.S. stores include:

Mixed Root Vegetable Fries

Beetroot Wedges

Spinach Bites

Cauliflower Hash Browns

Broccoli & Purple Carrot Bites

Kale & Quinoa Burger

Pumpkin & Spinach Burger

Beetroot & Bean Burger

Strong Roots was founded in 2015 by Samuel Dennigan, an Irish entrepreneur. After a start in Ireland with one product, Sweet Potato Fries, Dennigan has expanded distribution across the U.K. and to 10 other markets including Iceland and Singapore. The line now has eight flavors of frozen root vegetable fries, veggie burgers and bites.

The U.S. subsidiary is based in Brooklyn, New York, and is a member of the Plant Based Foods Association. Strong Roots products are now available in 4,000 supermarkets in Ireland and the U.K.