Nestlé Pure Life Partners With Box Tops For Education

Nestlé Pure Life Purified Water, a Nestlé Waters North America brand, is the first bottled water partner of Box Tops for Education. The brands will help schools nationwide earn funding for education initiatives.

“Nestlé Pure Life’s partnership with Box Tops for Education is a natural extension of our support for families,” said Yumiko Clevenger-Lee, VP and CMO of Nestlé Waters North America. “We are proud to make choosing water a win-win for families who want to keep their children hydrated with a healthy beverage while supporting their local schools.”

In 2019, Box Tops will be featured on select 0.5 liter 24, 28, 32 and 35 packs and on 8-oz. 12, 24 and 56 packs of Nestlé water available at major retailers, grocery stores and online retailers.

“Since 1996, Box Tops for Education has helped schools earn more than $882 million, allowing them to purchase the things they need to help their classrooms succeed. By partnering with Nestlé Pure Life, families can now earn cash for their schools just by drinking water and staying hydrated,” said Erin Anderson, Box Tops program manager. “This partnership ensures that schools will continue to receive unrestricted funding to help meet basic operating needs and programs that would not necessarily be possible otherwise.”

America’s K-8 schools have earned more than $882 million through the Box Tops for Education program since it started in 1996. More than 70,000 schools use that cash to purchase items such as computers, library books, art supplies, playground equipment and more. Schools can earn up to $20,000 per year by clipping Box Tops on hundreds of participating products.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, with approximately 8,000 associates located in North America, Nestlé Pure Life Purified Water offers a portfolio of bottled water brands and owns and operates ReadyRefresh by Nestlé, a customizable water and beverage delivery service. The company conserves nearly 21,000 acres of natural watershed area and source water for six regional spring water brands from 47 springs across the U.S.

