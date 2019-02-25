Peep-Themed New Products Offered In Time For Easter

Just Born Quality Confections, makers of the Peeps brand, is expanding Peep-themed food and merchandise offerings.

“Peeps is dedicated to offering our fans a variety of products, looking at the latest trends to inspire new and exciting innovations,” said Caitlin Servian, brand manager for Peeps. “We know many families include Peeps in their Easter traditions, and we want to provide our fans with fun new flavors, varieties and merchandise in addition to our iconic Peeps candy.”

The brand has teamed up with Funko, Random House Children’s Books, MLB and more to add non-edible items for this Easter season.

The latest assortment of new products include:

National Peeps marshmallow flavors: Pancakes & Syrup Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks and Delights Orange Sherbet Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Crème Flavored Fudge.

Exclusive Peep flavors for select retailers: Root Beer Float Flavored Marshmallow Chicks—available only at Kroger, Delights Vanilla Crème Flavored Marshmallow Chicks—available only at Target Peeps Filled Delights Chocolate Caramel Swirl Flavored Marshmallow Chicks—available only at Target and Walmart. Blue Raspberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks—available only at

New candy forms: jelly beans and solid milk chocolate bunny.

National food and merchandise partners: International Delight Flavored Coffee Creamer, Kellogg’s Marshmallow Flavored Cereal with Marshmallows, Original Two Bite Mini Cupcakes and Two Bite Brownies, Frankford Candy, Boston America, Centric Brands, Funko Pop, MLB, Hester & Cook, Random House Children’s Books, Savvi, Ruz USA and Little Kids.

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation, family owned company. In 1923, founder Sam Born opened a small candy-making and retail store in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed daily-made candy with a sign that declared, “Just Born.” Together with Born’s brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived in spite of the economic depression and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, which is still home to the iconic candy brands.