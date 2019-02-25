Samuel Adams Releases New England Pale Ale Nationwide

Samuel Adams, a New England independent craft brewer, now offers a hazy beer called New England Pale Ale.

New England Pale Ale was developed in the Boston, Massachusetts, nanobrewery, but unlike most New England style beers, it is brewed with hops sourced from the Hallertaü region of Germany that have a citrus profile to amplify the beer. By adding German varieties—Mandarina, Mellon and Blanc—to Mosaic and Citra, the beer has an orange flavor with a fruity aroma and 5.5 percent alcohol by volume.

“In true Sam Adams style, the minute we landed our New England IPA, we began experimenting on the style to play up the juiciness even more but also to balance it with a soft, clean finish. We put our own touch on the pale ale style by using what we learned from making our Sam Adams New England IPA and then brewing with hops from the Hallertaü region of Germany, giving the beer its unique citrus profile. It’s the perfect balance of drinkability and flavor and one more reason to love New England,” said Jim Koch, Samuel Adams founder and brewer.

The beer is available in four-pack, 16-oz. cans within New England, and in six-pack, 12-oz. cans outside of New England, both for an SRP of $9.99. Prices vary by market.

Samuel Adams is an independent craft brewer. The brewery began in 1984 when Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation’s founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit.