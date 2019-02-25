Vibe Organic Electrolyte Black Teas now are on the ready-to-drink (RTD) tea shelves at Whole Foods Market‘s 365 stores and Central Market.

Vibe Organic Electrolyte Black Teas are made using pure artesian spring water to highlight the organic tea, along with honey and natural flavors. In addition, Vibe teas provide hydration from naturally occurring electrolytes and minerals from this water source.

“We’re excited to showcase Vibe at Expo West,” said Matthew Jimenez, founder and CEO of Boulder-based parent company MindFull Inc. “This organic tea line reflects MindFull’s goals of offering organic and functional nutrition in sustainable packaging. Our goal with Vibe is to provide a low-sugar electrolyte tea that delivers energy, hydration and refreshment for any time of day.”

Vibe Organic Electrolyte Black Tea contains 48mg of caffeine (about half of that found in a typical cup of coffee). With a touch of honey and a proprietary sweetener blend, the teas have 1g of sugar and 20 calories per 16.9-oz. carton. Vibe black tea flavors include mint, lemon, peach and pomegranate.

Vibe Organic Electrolyte Black Teas are packaged in 100 percent recyclable Tetra Pak cartons composed of up to 70 percent renewable materials (predominantly paperboard and a plant-based cap).