Biena Grows Portfolio Of Plant-Protein Snacks With Baked Chickpea Puffs

Biena Snacks has a new line of Baked Chickpea Puffs that will be released in April.

“Taste is the real reason we created this line. I have two growing kids who love cheese puffs and I found that other options don’t taste great or don’t offer real nutrition,” says Poorvi Patodia, founder and CEO of the Boston, Massachusetts-based company. “So I made it my mission to remake cheese puffs the Biena way, putting taste at the forefront and using only clean, nutritious ingredients. The end result is delicious and offers so much more in terms of nourishment for the body. And snackers of all ages love them.”

Made from chickpeas and lentils, Biena Chickpea Puffs have 7g of plant protein and offer up to 40 percent fewer carbs than other leading puffed snacks per serving. Biena Chickpea Puffs contain no rice or corn and are available in Aged White Cheddar, Vegan Ranch and Blazin’ Hot. The brand also is launching a 90-calorie, single-serve with 6g of net carbs.



“We’re always listening to our customers and considering the entire snacking experience as we create new product innovations,” said Patodia. “We hold ourselves to what we call the three Standards of Goodness—delicious, nutritious and clean ingredients. It’s very hard to create snacks that meet all three but that’s how food should be. Snackers are going to eat these puffs for the taste alone but get so much more nutritional value in the process.”

Biena Snacks is unveiling a new logo and packaging. The new look represents the clean ingredients used in Biena products. The new packaging design will be rolled out over the summer.

Founded in 2012, Biena Snacks started with a line of protein-rich roasted chickpea snacks. Now, Biena has seven savory roasted chickpea flavors.

Biena is a snack-food company that specializes in all-natural, plant-protein snacks available in more than 15,000 retail locations.