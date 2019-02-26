Crystal Body Deodorant Debuts Two Gender-Neutral Scents

Crystal Body Deodorant, which provides mineral salt-based natural odor protection, has unveiled two new gender-neutral scents. The new Freshly Minted and Mountain Fresh scents come in an invisible solid stick format and offer odor protection for up to 24 hours by using a unique mineral complex, essential oils and no harsh chemicals. Easy to use, they glide on smooth and clean, while moisturizing the skin.

The aroma of Freshly Minted is inspired by the fragrance of freshly minted money, blended with notes of cotton, linen and fresh mint.

The Rocky Mountains, near the company’s headquarters in Louisville, Colorado, influenced the light Mountain Fresh unisex scent featuring jasmine, oakmoss, lemon and cedarwood.

“The two new scents have been wildly successful. We are excited to expand our existing line of invisible solid sticks while offering more gender-neutral options,” said Martin Floreani, president and CEO of French Transit, the company that manufactures and markets the products. “They hold considerable appeal for consumers who gravitate toward fresh, clean, natural, unisex scents at a value price.”

All Crystal invisible solids are free of aluminum, parabens and artificial fragrances. The company says the formula is non-sticky, non-staining, non-flaky and leaves no visible white marks; SRP $6.15 for 2.5 oz/70g.