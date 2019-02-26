Giant Food Acquisitions Approved By Federal Trade Commission

The proposed acquisitions by Giant Food Stores, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, of five corporately owned Shop ‘n Save locations from Supervalu Inc., a newly acquired subsidiary of United Natural Foods, have been approved by the Federal Trade Commission.



The following stores are part of the sale:

22401 Jefferson Boulevard, Smithsburg, Maryland

500 North Antrim Way, Greencastle, Pennsylvania

409 North McNeil Road, Berryville, Virginia

147 Roaring Lion Drive, Hedgesville, West Virginia

1317 Old Courthouse Square, Martinsburg, West Virginia

The five stores will temporarily close on March 27 at 6 p.m. to begin the conversion to Martin’s Food Markets. All five stores will be remodeled and reopen on April 5 at 8 a.m.

“Our team is really excited to bring Martin’s Food Markets to these vibrant communities,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, Giant Food Stores. “We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, and with the addition of these locations, our new neighbors can count on farm fresh produce and quality products their families will love.”

The completion of the acquisition follows a series of strategic investments that the company has recently made to its store fleet and family of brands within Pennsylvania, including the recent opening of the first Giant Heirloom Market in Philadelphia, where three additional locations are planned to open this year.

Founded in 1923, Giant Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. With more than 170 neighborhood stores offering home delivery, online/mobile ordering, fuel centers, pharmacies, plus in-store nutritionists, the company serves families in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, and employs more than 30,000 associates.