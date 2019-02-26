Hy-Vee Acquires Weber & Judd Pharmacies In Minnesota

Hy-Vee Inc. has acquired all of the pharmacy business of Weber & Judd Pharmacies, which has served the Rochester, Minnesota, area since 1862. The transition to a Hy-Vee banner should be complete by April 15. In addition to Rochester, the acquired pharmacies are located in Kasson, Pine Island, Plainview, Preston, Spring Valley, St. Charles, Stewartville and Zumbrota.

“Weber & Judd has been an exemplary provider of pharmacy care for more than 150 years. Combining Weber & Judd with our Hy-Vee Pharmacy family is a perfect match because we both pride ourselves on providing an excellent experience to our customers,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee chairman of the board, CEO and president. “We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to provide this same personalized care for the Weber & Judd family of patients and communities.”

Patient files will automatically transfer to Hy-Vee, and the pharmacies will be named Hy-Vee HealthMarket Rx locations. The Weber & Judd pharmacy inside the Hy-Vee Barlow Plaza location will be rebranded as a Hy-Vee pharmacy, and patient files will remain at that location.

In addition to traditional pharmacy services, Hy-Vee HealthMarket Rx locations feature text message notifications, free prescription delivery, automated refill ordering, immunization services, free blood pressure checks, private medication consultations and a registered dietitian available for nutritional consultations. Generic prescriptions are available for as low as $4 for a 30-day supply or $10 for a 90-day supply.

Hy-Vee pharmacies also are integrated into the free Hy-Vee mobile app for both iOS and Android devices. Hy-Vee says it anticipates that Weber & Judd employees will continue working at their respective locations as Hy-Vee employees.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually. The company employs more than 80,000 people.