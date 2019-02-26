Hy-Vee Bagger Takes National Championship Title

Independent Store News National Operations Store News

Akbar Gbajabiamila, co-host of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior,” who emceed the event; Art Rosenberg, VP industry and customer development, PepsiCo; Cheryl Sommer, NGA board chair; Peter Larkin, NGA president and CEO; and Dwayne Campbell of Hy-Vee, the 2019 best bagger champion.
Dwayne Campbell of Hy-Vee defeated 23 other best baggers from across the country to claim a grand prize of $10,000 on Feb. 25 during the National Grocers Association (NGA) Best Bagger Championship. The event was sponsored by PepsiCo and emceed by Akbar Gbajabiamila, co-host of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” and author of “Everyone Can Be A Ninja.”

“Baggers or courtesy clerks are an essential part of a positive customer experience. Each year, NGA hosts the Best Bagger Championship, which showcases the important skill of bagging,” said Peter Larkin, president and CEO of NGA. “I’d like to thank our amazing contestants and our sponsor PepsiCo. Congratulations to Dwayne on his victory.”

Elissa Chambliss of Buehler’s Fresh Foods in Ohio was awarded second place and a $5,000 cash prize. Justin Vera of ShopRite in Delaware was awarded third place, Tyler Haselkamp of Coborn’s Inc. in Minnesota was awarded fourth place and Jake Waid of Nugget Market in California was awarded fifth place.

The Best Bagger championship was first held in 1987 and designed to demonstrate the important customer service skill of bagging. Contestants are judged by speed of bagging, proper bag-building technique, weight distribution, in the bag, as well as style, attitude and appearance.

