The National Grocers Association has established the Peter J. Larkin Award for Community Service in honor of Larkin’s retirement at the end of 2019. The new award was announced during the opening keynote session of The NGA Show. It will be presented annually to an independent retailer or wholesaler for his or her dedication and commitment to the communities he or she serves.
“Peter’s passion for our industry and the independent grocer is unwavering, but it’s the independent grocer’s commitment and service to their community that he is most proud of,” said Cheryl Sommer, chair of the NGA board of directors and owner of Kaune’s Neighborhood Market.
Larkin’s retirement from NGA at this end of this year will cap off a nearly 40-year career in the supermarket industry. During Larkin’s tenure at NGA, the organization has experienced growth in retail and wholesale membership as well as member engagement in share groups and committees and attendance at The NGA show.
Additionally, NGA’s government relations and advocacy efforts have expanded and produced numerous wins for independent supermarkets under Larkin’s leadership, and the NGA Grocers Political Action Committee, which was launched during Larkin’s term, has helped support candidates for Congress who champion important policies to Main Street grocers.
He also has revitalized the NGA Foundation, which is focused on programs and services that support store associates and the next generation of the independent supermarket industry.
NGA board of directors elected
Also at the 2019 NGA Show, the NGA board, by recommendation of its nominating committee and subsequent vote by the NGA membership, announced the 2019 board of directors, officers and executive committee members, as well as the election of nine new board members.
“These industry leaders come to NGA’s board of directors at an imperative time for independent grocers as we enhance NGA’s benefits and resources for store operators to thrive in today’s rapidly-changing marketplace. I look forward to working with each of them to advance the independent supermarket industry,” Larkin said.
The 2019 NGA board of directors officers and executive committee include:
- Chair—Cheryl Sommer, Kaune’s Neighborhood Market
- Immediate Past Chair—Rich Niemann Jr., Niemann Foods
- Vice-Chair—Mike Stigers, UNFI/Supervalu
- Secretary—Ted Balistreri, Sendik’s Food Markets
- Treasurer—David Smith, Associated Wholesale Grocers
- President and CEO—Peter Larkin, National Grocers Association
- At-Large—Kim Eskew, Harps Food Stores
- At-Large—Roger Lowe Jr., Lowe’s Market
- At-Large—Richard Morgan Jr., North State Grocery
- At-Large—Jeff Reagan, Wakefern Food Corp.
- At-Large—Zulema Wiscovitch, Associated Supermarket Group
Incoming board members include:
- John Akins, Akins Market
- Randy Arceneaux, Affiliated Foods
- Joe Cavaliere, C&S Wholesale Grocers
- Dave Conroy, First Data
- Paula Janssen, Janssen’s Fine Foods
- Pete Najjar, Cardiff Seaside Market
- Michael Needler Jr., Fresh Encounter Inc.
- Tony Patrignelli, Unilever
- Gary Redner, Redner’s Markets
Returning board members include:
- Jay Ard, The Coca-Cola Co.
- Terrie Baker, Baker’s IGA
- Neal Berube, Associated Food Stores
- Jennifer Bosma, Harvest Market
- Kimberly Brackett, Brackett’s Market IGA
- Trent Brookshire, Brookshire Grocery Co.
- David Bullard, Piggly Wiggly Alabama Distributing Co.
- John Derderian, Allegiance Retail Services
- Rudy Dory, Newport Avenue Market
- Jesse Garcia, Post Consumer Brands
- Jan Gee, Washington Food Industry Association
- Ron Graff Jr., Columbiana Foods
- Neil Greenstein, Brookdale/Newark ShopRite
- Winston Griffin, Laurel Grocery Co.
- Steve Heggelke, Bozzuto’s Inc.
- Tim Henderson, Henderson’s IGA
- Michelle Hurd, Iowa Grocery Industry Association
- Reed Kessler, Kessler’s Inc.
- Kristi Magnuson-Nelson, Hugo’s Family Marketplace
- Bob McTeir, Merchants Distributors Inc.
- Brian Moyer, Freshop
- David Ochs, KeHE Distributors
- Eligio Peña, Compare Foods
- Larry Pierce, SpartanNash
- Kevin Proctor, Save-A-Lot
- Art Rosenberg, PepsiCo
- Daniel Shanahan, Buehler’s Fresh Foods
- Ray Sprinkle, URM Stores
- Jeff Strack, Indiana Grocery Corp.
- Michael Violette, Associated Grocers of New England
- Joe Wolf, Alliance Retail Group
Ex-offico members include:
- Carole Bitter, Ph.D., Friedman’s Freshmarkets
- Jay Campbell Jr., Retired, Associated Grocers
- Chris Coborn, Coborn’s Inc.
- Michael Needler, Fresh Encounter Inc.
- John Ross, IGA
- Joe Sheridan, Wakefern Food Corp.
- Steve Smith, K-VA-T Food Stores
NGA also recognized outgoing board members for their service and leadership:
- Denny Belcastro, Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- RF Buche, GF Buche Co.
- Guy Chiarello, First Data
- Nolan Lockwood, Walla Walla’s Harvest Foods
- David Mitchell, Mitchell Grocery Corp.
- Eric Stille, Nugget Market
Add Comment