Smithfield Foods Inc. and WinCo Foods joined forces Feb. 20 to donate more than 42,000 pounds of protein to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes donation tour.

Helping Hungry Homes is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 169,000 servings, will help families facing hunger in central and western Oklahoma.

“Oklahoma ranks as the sixth hungriest state in the nation, and while we work hard to provide nutritious food to those we serve, we cannot do it alone,” said Katie Fitzgerald, CEO of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. “Our focus on ‘Fighting Hunger…Feeding Hope’ aligns incredibly well with Smithfield’s social purpose and Helping Hungry Homes donation program, both aimed at alleviating hunger. Together through this donation, we will impact the ‘one in six’ hunger statistic our neighbors in need of food assistance endure each day.”

Smithfield and WinCo Foods representatives presented the donation to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma at an event at the food bank’s warehouse. Members of each organization discussed food insecurity in the local community and the significance of this donation, which will provide protein throughout the food bank’s service area, reaching food insecure individuals across more than 50 counties.

“At WinCo Foods, we understand the importance of taking care of our communities and, as a completely employee-owned company, we believe in putting people first,” said Noah Fleisher, director of corporate communications of Boise, Idaho-based WinCo Foods. “We are honored to again partner with Smithfield on this donation to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma in support of our local community, and in support of their overall tour to help solve hunger nationwide.”

This is the third large-scale protein donation made by Virginia-based Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 120 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs nationwide.

“Smithfield realizes the staggering hunger statistics that many areas in our country face and we seek to alleviate the issue of food insecurity with a far-reaching and impactful approach,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “This realization that hunger knows no bounds is one of the many reasons why we are so passionate about our hunger-relief program, Helping Hungry Homes, and our role and responsibility as a food company to feed our neighbors in need from coast-to-coast.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com.