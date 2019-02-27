Assets Of Former Zacky Poultry Company Up For Bid

Tiger Group, in cooperation with Barliant Auctions, has opened bids for a live online auction on March 5 for more than 200 units of well-maintained—as new as 2016—rolling stock and farm equipment, including truck and farm tractors, poultry haulers, feed trailers, water trucks, pickup trucks and more. The assets were formerly owned by Zacky & Sons Poultry (dba Zacky Farms), which filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 13, 2018.

Tiger and Barliant Auctions will follow with a separate, two-day live online auction commencing March 12 for Zacky Farms’ poultry processing operations, including slaughter, whole bird packaging, boning and hot dog processing facilities and associated real estate.

In advance of the event, Tiger is accepting offers for complete facilities or large blocks of the manufacturing assets. Interested parties also may submit offers inclusive of real estate to be sold with the cooperation of the real property secured parties.

The auction for the rolling stock will get underway at 10 a.m. (PT) March 5 at SoldTiger.com. The assets may be previewed March 4 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (PT) at two Zacky Farms locations: 2222 South East Avenue, Fresno; and 590 West Kamm Avenue, Caruthers.

The two-day poultry processing operations auction will begin at 10 a.m. (PT) March 12 at www.SoldTiger.com. Previews of the assets—which are located in Fresno, Kerman and Stockton—can be arranged by contacting Tiger Auction Operations Manager Wayne Hecht at (617) 207-0165 or whecht@TigerGroup.com.

“Food processing, agricultural, transportation and other companies will find tremendous value in the wide range of specialized assets and rolling stock presented in these auctions,” said Wayne Hecht of Tiger’s commercial and industrial division.

Available rolling stock in the March 5 event includes 10 2013 Freightliner truck tractors; Ford, Chevrolet and GMC pickups and vans; and more than 70 dry van, reefer, poultry and utility trailers manufactured by Great Dane, Utility and others.

Farm and factory support equipment up for bid in the March 5 event includes tractors manufactured by Kubota, John Deere, New Holland and others; electric and liquid propane gas forklifts; pallet jacks; and more.

Poultry processing operations offered in the March 12-13 auction include a USDA turkey and chicken slaughter facility and whole bird packaging plant.

Other major assets up for bid include a 100,000-s.f. hot dog processing plant with multiple vacuum blenders, a Weiler grinder, vacuum tumblers, Multivac packagers, a Weber slicing line and a quality control laboratory featuring a Shimadzu chromatograph.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, the family-owned Zacky Farms business traces its roots back to 1928, when Sam Zacky launched Sam’s Poultry Market. In 2012, the company filed for bankruptcy protection, but the Robert T. and Lillian D. Zacky Trust purchased the business at auction, enabling it to remain within the family. Successor company Zacky & Sons Poultry filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last November in the California Central Bankruptcy Court.