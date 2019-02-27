B&G Declares Leadership Appointments And Executive Retirement

B&G Foods Inc. has made executive appointments and has announced an executive retirement.



Erich A. Fritz will be EVP and chief supply chain officer, Jordan E. Greenberg will be EVP and chief commercial officer and Ellen M. Schum will be EVP and chief customer officer. All three appointments are effective March 11. Vanessa E. Maskal, EVP of sales and marketing, plans to retire on April 5 from the Parsippany, New Jersey, company.



Kenneth Romanzi, EVP and COO, as previously announced, will become B&G Foods’ next president and CEO on April 6.

“I am delighted that Erich Fritz has agreed to join B&G Foods as our chief supply chain officer, Romanzi said. “Erich is an industry veteran and a proven leader. In his role as chief supply chain officer, Erich will be responsible for our end-to-end supply chain from procurement to delivery to our customers, quality assurance, research and development, information technology and post-acquisition supply chain integration. Erich will partner with Bill Herbes, our EVP of operations, and his team to continue to evolve our operations to become more efficient and effective.”

“Since our acquisition of Green Giant in late 2015, Jordan Greenberg and his team have done a tremendous job reawakening the iconic Green Giant through on-trend, ‘better-for-you’ innovation and excellent brand marketing. Under Jordan’s leadership, Green Giant has returned to growth and once again has become a leading brand in the frozen food aisle. A long-time B&G Foods veteran, Jordan knows our entire portfolio of brands intimately and has excellent ideas to revive other brands in our diverse portfolio similar to what he has done to reawaken the Green Giant. As chief commercial officer, Jordan will be responsible for marketing, strategic and annual planning and delivery of the overall P&L for the company,” said Romanzi.

Regarding the appointment of Schum, Romanzi said, “Ellen has been a successful food industry sales leader for many years. I believe she is an excellent choice to lead B&G Foods’ sales and customer service teams and continue to build on the successful customer relationships Vanessa and her team have built over the years. As chief customer officer, Ellen will be responsible for all sales and trade marketing and be the key customer liaison for the company.”

Commenting on Maskal’s retirement, Romanzi said, “Vanessa has been a key member of the B&G Foods leadership team for many years and a great help to me as I assimilated into the company over the past year, for which I will be forever grateful. All of us at B&G Foods will miss her valuable insights and experience and wish her well in her retirement.”

Robert C. Cantwell, president and CEO of B&G Foods, said, “Vanessa has been a very important member of our management team for almost two decades. Since assuming responsibility for our sales organization towards the end of 2006, approximately two years before she also assumed responsibility for our marketing organization, B&G Foods’ net sales have grown from slightly more than $400 million to $1.7 billion, a compound annual growth rate of approximately 12.6 percent. Vanessa has played a key role in the integration of numerous acquisitions over the years. Vanessa has also provided outstanding leadership and has served as a mentor to countless employees. On behalf of the entire B&G Foods family, I would like to thank Vanessa for all of her hard work and dedication and wish her the best of luck in her retirement and all her future endeavors.”

B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.