Campbell Soup Co. To Sell Garden Fresh Gourmet

Campbell Soup Co. has signed an agreement to sell Garden Fresh Gourmet to an affiliate of Fountain of Health USA, a maker of hummus, dips, variety packs, prepared salads, pâtés and frozen desserts.

Garden Fresh Gourmet is part of the Fresh division, which also includes Bolthouse Farms. The company recently announced the sale of its Everett, Washington, refrigerated soup plant that was also part of Campbell Fresh.

As outlined in August 2018 as part of its board-led strategy and portfolio review, the company—headquartered in Camden, New Jersey—is in the process of divesting both its Fresh and International businesses to increase the company’s focus, significantly reduce debt and strengthen its balance sheet. The company expects to name buyers by the end of fiscal 2019.

Founded in 1998 and acquired by Campbell in 2015, Garden Fresh Gourmet is the No. 1 branded refrigerated salsa in the U.S. Garden Fresh Gourmet also makes, sells and distributes hummus, dips and tortilla chips both under the Garden Fresh Gourmet brand and private label products. Garden Fresh Gourmet is located in Ferndale, Michigan, and also has operations in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Founded in 1869, Campbell Soup Co. is a global food company with annual sales of approximately $8 billion. The company makes a range of soups and simple meals, beverages, snacks and packaged fresh foods.



Founded in 1990, Fountain of Health USA is part of the North American dips industry, selling a wide range of products including hummus, dips, variety packs, prepared salads, pâtés and frozen desserts.