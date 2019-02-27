FitJoy Introduces Grain Free Pretzels Made With Cassava Flour

Austin, Texas-based nutrition company FitJoy has debuted what it says are the first-ever grain-free pretzels. The new FitJoy pretzels are made with cassava flour, an alternative to traditional grain flours. Cassava is a root vegetable with a variety of natural health benefits and a major staple in many countries.

FitJoy Grain Free Pretzels are plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, corn-free, soy-free and non-GMO. The classic, crunchy twists are baked from cassava and chickpea flour and tossed in pink Himalayan sea salt. Each serving (approximately 30 pretzels) contains 130 calories, 3g fat, 1g fiber, 0g added sugar and 2g of protein.

“We know more and more people are trying to limit the amount of grain they consume, whether for digestive reasons, health issues or because they’re on a diet,” said Scott Sturgill, head of innovation and product development at FitJoy. “We wanted our customers to have fun and tasty options that would align with their diet choices. We’re very excited to offer grain-free pretzels— an industry first—something that will be very new for people.”

“After our entire office tried a grain-free diet, we were shocked at the transformation in just 30 days. We had more energy, we lost belly fat, we saw improvements in our sleep and workout recovery, and we realized that a grain-free diet was a lifestyle choice that could have lasting impact,” said Manish Patel, CEO of FitJoy. “We know not all grains are bad. It’s that the vast majority of our grains, especially in packaged food and snacks, are genetically modified and we try and avoid putting those in our diet. It’s made an incredible difference in the way we feel every day and we want to share that with our customers.”

The new Grain Free Pretzels join FitJoy’s portfolio of products, which includes four flavors of protein bars available in full and mini sizes. All FitJoy bars are free of gluten, GMOs, maltitol and artificial flavors and sweeteners. With the launch of the pretzels in 2019, FitJoy will transition into a completely grain-free company. Additional products are expected to launch later this year.

FitJoy Grain Free Pretzels will be available for purchase in select retail stores, on Amazon.com or online at fitjoyfoods.com this spring. The company says a portion of proceeds from every FitJoy purchase helps feed underprivileged children through partner organizations across the U.S.