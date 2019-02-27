Seasons Scarsdale Prepares For March Grand Reopening

Seasons Scarsdale will host a grand reopening event featuring gourmet food tastings, giveaways, appearances from kosher lifestyle influencers and activities for kids. After a brief closing, the location in Scarsdale, New York, will host a celebration at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, at 1104 Wilmot Road.



From a small 2,500-s.f. corner-store location, the Scarsdale store now occupies a retail space of more than 12,000 s.f., not including its state-of-the-art kitchens and food production facilities. New on-site pareve kitchens allow for the in-house production of food products without the use of dairy or meat equipment, giving more choice to shoppers. The new interior features wide aisles that make each customer’s experience more comfortable, convenient and efficient.

“Seasons is welcoming the Scarsdale community to a renovated store with a completely new type of shopping experience” said David Gellman, general manager. “Our renovations were driven from our commitment to provide more family value options for our customers.”

Seasons Scarsdale offers a wide range of goods and services, including an on-site butcher, gourmet deli counter, fish and sushi corner, hot foods section and bakery, as well as a fresh produce section. Under new ownership, Seasons is focusing on family values and providing the highest-quality, most comfortable experience for customers.