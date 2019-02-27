Webstop Releases Digital Circular Platform For Grocers

Webstop, a Tampa Bay, Florida-based digital solutions provider for grocers, has released Digital Circular Plus, its latest shopping tool for grocers. The new product supports the existing lineup of digital circular, email newsletter, website development, mobile app, e-commerce, couponing and recipe solutions.

In 2018, Webstop piloted an early version of Digital Circular Plus, a weekly digital ad circular, to a handful of clients reaching more than 300 stores. Analysis revealed the new product led to lower bounce rates, increases in site engagement and an increase in page views per site visitor. During the pilot phase, Webstop analyzed weekly ad traffic between different properties; results showed the weekly ad engaged more effectively than other features.

Features within Digital Circular Plus include: embedded video, shopping list integration, recipe recommendations, email sign-up features, product and nutritional information and more, all intermixed with a digital circular that performs effectively across digital devices.

Digital Circular Plus is slated for its first official release in a 50-store regional retailer this March, with other grocers signed up for future use. Pilot participants included County Markets (Niemann Foods), Ray’s Food Place (C&K Market), Russ’s Market (B&R Stores), Bartell Drugs and Tops Friendly Markets.

“We’re not talking about a thumbnail of a can of soup and a price. We’re talking about a complete meal solution with a recipe for that can of soup, a sponsored video on how to create a delicious meal for your family and a digital coupon to supplement the weekly ad savings,” said Shawn Tuckett, VP of sales and client service at Webstop. “This is how modern grocers can continue to tap into the power of the weekly ad and connect with current and future generations of shoppers.”