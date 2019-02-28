Bakery On Main Adds Organic Oatmeal Cups Line

Bakery On Main has a new oats and ancient grains oatmeal cup, Organic Oats & Happiness, that contains organic whole grain oats, amaranth, quinoa, chia seeds and flax seeds.



The bakery’s new Organic Oats & Happiness oatmeal cup has clean ingredients offering 50g of whole grains per serving and probiotic cultures to support immune health. This new cup has 580mg of ALA and is a good source of fiber with 4.5g of fat per serving. The single-serve cup is prepared by filling with water and microwaving or adding boiling water. The new line currently is rolling out at retailers across the country; SRP $2.49 per 1.9-oz. cup.

Founder and President Michael Smulders said, “Bakery On Main strives to always offer the highest quality products and our new oatmeal cup is no exception. With no sugar, premium organic grains, and […] beneficial probiotics, consumers can feel good adding this into their breakfast routine.”

Bakery On Main started in 2003 in the small bakery of a natural foods market on Main Street in Glastonbury, Connecticut. Smulders listened when his customers with celiac disease would mention the lack of good tasting, gluten-free options available to them. He believed that nobody should have to suffer due to any kind of food allergy or dietary need. From then on, his mission became creating unique gluten-free products that were clean and great tasting, while still being safe for celiac customers.

The company strives for everything baked in the dedicated gluten-free facility to be GFCO Certified and SQF Level 3 Certified. It uses only certified gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients, and all products are certified Kosher Parve and dairy- and casein-free. The bakery recently introduced certified organic items as well.