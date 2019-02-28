Boulder Food Group Closes Second Fund At $100M

Boulder Food Group (BFG), the investment firm known for partnering with innovative and socially conscious food, beverage and supplement brands, has closed its second fund, “BFG Fund II.” The fund came in oversubscribed at more than $100 million with no placement agent used.

Founded in 2014 in Boulder, Colorado by Tom Spier, BFG backs disruptive, better-for-you consumer brands.

Spier has first-hand experience starting, growing and selling food startups and is involved in several nonprofits tackling critical food issues. Together, the BFG team has 30-plus years of food industry experience, attracting brands that are driving trends, upending categories and shaping the future of food.

“Fund II will give us the opportunity to invest deeper in a set of brands while staying focused on innovative early-stage food and beverage companies,” said Spier. “We’re exploring investments in a variety of categories with compelling value propositions for today’s changing consumer landscape.”

The BFG team has an outstanding track record from their first fund ($50-plus million) which includes the sale of Austin, Texas-based Chameleon Cold Brew to Nestle in 2017, after just a two-year hold period. With offices in both Boulder and Los Angeles, the BFG team is positioned in two of the biggest food hubs in the country. The firm looks to provide hands-on strategic support to its portfolio brands.

The initial investment from BFG Fund II is going to Olipop, the first clinically-backed digestive health beverage that benefits the microbiome, digestive function and metabolic health in cans of deliciously flavored tonic.

“We feel that Olipop is well-positioned at the intersection of great taste and true functionality, with nothing like it on the market,” said Dayton Miller, managing partner of BFG, based in Los Angeles.

Olipop joins a robust BFG portfolio that includes Barnana, Caulipower, 4th and Heart, Birch Benders and other food brands.