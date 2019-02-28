ECRS Offers Single Platform Solution For Grocers

Boone, North Carolina-based ECRS showcased its Catapult product at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Show in January. Katie Logan, marketing and creative manager, talked about how Catapult can benefit the grocery industry.

“One of the biggest selling points we have is that our entire system is one platform,” she said. “It’s a single platform solution, unified commerce. You hear that term a lot but it’s not necessarily what you think.”

Catapult controls every possible aspect of a customer’s retail operations, with everything running on the same data source, Logan said. It is a unified point of sale (POS) platform where POS, self-checkout, web store, inventory, customer loyalty, back office, e-commerce and enterprise management are housed in one system that shares a transactional business logic.

“It’s from back end to front of store, so it also controls the point of sale (POS),” she said. “Customers can get the same experience at the traditional POS, at the self-checkout unit or can shop online and it’s all in the same experience. It’s all software related.”

Logan said ECRS has “made a big push in the past year to dig deep into traditional grocery and super regional grocery, all independently owned.” She added the company’s biggest customer base right now is with natural grocery.

ECRS team members attended the National Grocers Association Show Feb. 24-27 in San Diego. At the show, two customers of ECRS—Ron LaBonne from LaBonne’s Markets in Connecticut and Rob Jones from Marczyk Fine Foods in Denver, Colorado—conducted a presentation, “Big Data: Perpetual Inventory 101.” The presentation is about the importance of the automated inventory and supply chain methodology, Logan said.

ECRS customers get everything in one package with Catapult, Logan said, but they also get a community.

“One of our selling points, too, is that we thrive as a community,” she said. “Our retailers are a community because we have share groups where they get together and they can share big ideas and wins and they can talk about concerns they may have in their industry. They work together and they solve (problems). It’s just very tight knit.”

A big event for the user community is the ECRS Ignite Retail Success Conference in July. The conference allows ECRS customers to get together, network, get training on the Catapult system and more.

“They all get to talk to each other and have a great time,” Logan said.

This year’s conference will be held in Nashville, Tennessee.