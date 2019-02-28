Hughes’ Digital Media Solutions Designed To Educate Shoppers

In an idea session at the National Retail Federation’s “Big Show” in January, Hughes Network Systems (HNS) asked the question: How do you use customer signage to turn customers and employees into brand ambassadors? Jeff Bradbury, senior marketing director for the North American division of HNS, talked to The Shelby Report about how his company answers that question.

He said HNS has a real interest in the grocery segment because over the years the company has developed a solution that has “gotten a lot of traction” with grocers—digital media solutions.

“We do both customer-facing and employee-facing solutions,” Bradbury said. “On the employee-facing side, it’s really had an amazing impact on bringing employees into the customer experience environment.”

He said the grocery segment in general has had a massive transformation.

“Gone are the days of the bad fluorescent lights and metal-racked rows of chips and whatever,” Bradbury said. “The lighting’s changed, they’ve gone with stylized flooring and different racking systems and different paths through the store. With the rise in prepared food sections, the grocery store is becoming a destination to pick up healthy food for families on the go. It’s not just to buy raw food products to make meals but to pick up either prepared products, where they’re partially prepared and you just have to go home and put on the finishing touches and reheat them or cook them, or even buy the fully prepared meal there.”

HNS provides the signage to tell customers what their choices are, give them dinner suggestions, inform them of the health benefits of those choices, why they may want to pair this protein with this vegetable and this starch for a full meal for their family, Bradbury said.

“There’s an educational element there, there’s an up-sell, cross-sell…there’s a chance to really engage and inform,” he said. “For us, it’s really about creating the signage environment on the customer facing side so that we’re presenting what the store feels they need to present to engage and inform the customer. On the employee side, we do both. What would traditionally be called corporate communications—the old corkboard—we took the old corkboard and have made it digital. We can give corporate information, we can give local store information; we can create a manager’s corner to recognize so-and-so for their three years at the store or employee of the month and do it in a way with signage constantly scrolling through material, constantly updated, presenting new material and keeping people engaged, keeping them informed, telling them [a certain store hit its numbers for the month] or congratulations to this store for hitting their bonus on a new product.”

Bradbury said there also is a major training element that may be included as well. This can be done either through live training, by turning the video screen into a live, two-way communication portal, or do video on demand and bring in short-form video content to train employees.

“We know from our experience with the days of the hour-long training session, it’s not going to have any impact, so what you do is break those up into five- to 10-minute single topic, single focus training sessions and you allow the employees to view them on their own,” he said. “If they’re in the store they can access the video on demand on their own phone. They feel more involved, they’re more informed, they feel more empowered to share that information and engage and then you hit the silver bullet, retention.”

Bradbury said replacing a minimum wage employee can cost a business as much as $30,000 or $35,000 by the time you include the announcements, processing, onboarding and training.

“Being able to bring those people on board, to retain them, to make them feel empowered, to make them part of the team and again, create these brand ambassadors, that’s a key point,” he said. “And then behind that we can wrap in a learning management system; we can actually track who took what training and then do a little quiz or survey to question them on the training to make sure they got the critical training elements they needed. And for regulatory compliance issues as well for certain things, we can track that also. So it’s a really nice package. We think between getting those employees engaged and empowered and feeling part of the team and getting them out on the floor with that knowledge and that confidence to engage, and then with the customers who are on the floor getting new information and having employees reinforce that information or maybe add to it, it really builds a very dynamic store environment. If you can move your turnover numbers down even a few percent, we’re talking about millions of dollars a year for a large organization. Easily 10, 12, 14 percent ROI (return on investment) on an employee-facing communication and education and engagement system.”

Bradbury said companies are seeing about a 2-3 percent up-sell across the board with the implementation of digital signage in general. Around specific things—such as prepared foods—or specific areas, companies have seen between 8-10 percent uplift around those areas where they are emphasizing signage communications.