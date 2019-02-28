Presenting The Award-Winning IGA Best Practices

In January, IGA announced its first-ever Best Practice Awards. In total, more than 70 IGA independent retailers submitted the tactics, tools and tricks they’ve put to work at their stores to drive business and overcome the challenges they face. From there, IGA handpicked 13 IGA Best Practices for their creativity, ability to increase sales and adaptability by fellow retailers; then we asked you—and the rest of the industry—to help us name the top three overall winners.

And the results are in! With more than 68,000 votes from around the globe, IGA announced the top three Best Practice Awards on Sunday, Feb. 24, at the IGA Global Rally Awards of Excellence Brunch in San Diego.

Now it’s time to meet our award winners:

• Store-made Hoagies Become a Community’s Preferred Fundraising Tool | Sprankle’s Fresh Market IGA, presented by Randy and Doug Sprankle

• Turn Two Annual Events Plus Weekly Tastings into a 20% Increase in Annual Wine Sales | Schild’s IGA, presented by Kevin Schild

• Compact Stores and At-home Delivery Spark Daily Sales in Fresh Foods | Jiayuguan Western Horizon Commerce and Trade Co., Ltd, presented by Zhe Zeng

While the IGA Best Practice Awards are over, IGA plans to continue capturing the ideas that set independent grocers apart, drive customer loyalty and, ultimately, increase sales.

Visit the IGA Best Practice library to see more and stay tuned to The Shelby Report for more best practices coming your way soon.