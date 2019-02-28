RFA Conference Attendees Learn To ‘Cover Their Bases’

Jim “The Rookie” Morris, major league pitcher and inspirational speaker, kicked off the Refrigerated Foods Association’s (RFA) annual conference with his trademark message of never giving up and following your dreams. Approximately 250 attendees from across America and Canada were at the Feb. 17-20 conference in Tampa, Florida, themed “RFA Spring Training: Learning To Cover Your Bases.”

Other presenters and topics included author, speaker and CEO Dick Morris on “Improving Employee Engagement & Retention;” Michael Hewett, manager of sustainability, environmental compliance for Publix Supermarkets who discussed “Sustainable Collaboration—A Retailer’s Perspective;” a panel discussion on HPP with Mark Duffy of Universal Pure and Joyce Longfield of Good Foods; a FSMA Panel with Brett Podoski, FDA, and Patricia Wester of P.A. Wester Consulting; Sarah Schmansky of Nielsen Fresh, addressing “The Continued Evolution of Retail Foodservice;” a discussion of the University of Florida’s Food Recall Manual by Keith R. Schneider and Douglas L. Archer; and a critical technical update from RFA Technical Director Martin Mitchell.

In addition to the presentations, the conference also included networking opportunities, a golf tournament, an exhibit reception and social events, including a service project that resulted in artwork to brighten the halls of the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Tampa. The closing banquet and live auction took place at the Florida Aquarium.

Chris Staudt of Chairman’s Foods and Jennifer Shrader of Atlantic Coast Marketing were elected as new board members, and Tom Davis of Lakeview Farms was re-elected to serve a three-year term. Four members rotated off the board: Don Klausing of Hydrofresh HPP, Wes Thaller of House of Thaller, Steve Loehndorf of Reser’s Fine Foods and Jeff Rhodes of Ventura Foods.

The RFA Executive Committee consists of President Josh Knott of Knott of Knott’s Foods; VP Mike Swan of Freshstone Brands, Treasurer Karen Bishop Carbone of Boston Salads & Prepared Foods and Secretary Lauren Edmonds of St. Clair Foods.