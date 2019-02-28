Wedderspoon Unveils Apple Cider Drinking Vinegars

Wedderspoon is offering a new line of apple cider drinking vinegars and concentrates that feature its Manuka honey. The new products will debut at Natural Products Expo West, March 5-9 in Anaheim, California.

The drinking vinegars are the first on the market and will be available in March at specialty, natural and traditional grocers nationwide.

Offered in flavors and support functions including Immunity, Boost and Detox, each has enzymes, amino acids, antioxidants, matcha, turmeric and blackcurrant. The drinking vinegars are crafted from cold-pressed apples organically grown without heat or chemical processing. Added to each bottle is raw Manuka honey, a New Zealand superfood often used to boost the immune system, and raw Beechwood honey, a natural prebiotic.

“Apple cider vinegar has been a popular wellness staple for years, but many consumers have a hard time finding simple and easy ways to incorporate the vinegar into their daily routine to reap its health benefits,” said Rebecca Remley, CEO of Wedderspoon, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “Crafted with one full tablespoon each of raw, organic apple cider vinegar, raw Manuka and Beechwood honeys, our new apple cider drinking vinegars are a delicious solution offering a convenient, on-the-go drink that helps you buzz with vitality all day long. Each unique flavor offering elevates the taste of the apple cider vinegar, turning it into a drinkable treat that can be enjoyed at any point in the day. Our apple cider vinegar concentrates allow consumers to add a slightly sweet, slightly tart taste to elevate their water into wellness tonics. We’re thrilled to expand upon our Manuka offerings with these new drinkable vinegars.”

Founded in 2005, Wedderspoon makes Manuka honey-based products produced by bees feeding off the Manuka bush on New Zealand’s North and South Islands.

