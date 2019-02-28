Wegmans Expands Curbside Grocery Pickup To All Rochester Stores

Wegmans now offers curbside grocery pickup service at all of its Rochester, New York, stores.

“Our customers are busy, so when it comes to grocery shopping they appreciate a range of options that allow them to get the task done with ease, when and how they want,” said Erica Tickle, Wegmans e-commerce group manager. “Now, it’s as simple as placing your order online and picking it up curbside at your convenience, all with no additional delivery fee or tipping.”

Wegmans’ curbside pickup service is offered in partnership with Instacart. Customers can visit instacart.wegmans.com or log on to the Instacart app to shop, select a pickup time and pay for their order. Customers will receive an order confirmation with instructions and a phone number to call when they are within 10 minutes of the store. Upon arrival, they pull into the designated curbside pickup lane and a Wegmans employee will load their groceries into the car.



There’s a $10 minimum for curbside pickup. Once shopped, orders are held in a temperature-controlled staging area inside the store until customers arrive. Wegmans delivery is available throughout the company’s six-state footprint and now starts at just $3.99—or free for Instacart Express Members—on orders of $35 or more. For delivery and pickup, Wegmans adds a price increase to items ordered to cover the cost of Instacart shopping services.

Wegmans Food Markets is a 98-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts.

Instacart is a North American, online grocery company. Instacart offers same-day delivery and pickup services in the U.S. and Canada in as fast as an hour.

