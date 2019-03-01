First Foods Co., Now Smith’s No Longer Accepting Visa Credit Cards

The Kroger Co.’s Smith’s Food & Drug Stores division will be the company’s second banner to stop accepting Visa credit cards as a form of payment, beginning April 3. Smith’s will continue to accept all other forms of payment.

Kroger says it made the move because the excessive interchange and network fees that Visa and its issuing banks charge retailers drive up food prices for consumers. Visa’s fees are the highest of any credit cards accepted in Smith’s and exceed grocery store margins in the highly competitive food retail industry, the retailer says.

“Visa has been misusing its position and charging retailers excessive fees for a long time,” said Kroger EVP and CFO Mike Schlotman. “They conceal from customers what Visa and its banks charge retailers to accept Visa credit cards. At Smith’s, Visa’s credit card fees are higher than any other credit card brand that we accept. Visa’s excessive fees and unfairness cannot continue to go unchecked. That’s why, starting April 3, Smith’s will accept all forms of payment except Visa credit cards.”

Smith’s is the second Kroger banner to decline acceptance of Visa credit cards. It follows Foods Co. Supermarkets in California, which stopped accepting Visa credit cards in August 2018. While no other Kroger banners currently are affected by this announcement, Kroger says it continues to explore options to reduce the cost of accepting credit cards in order to keep prices low for customers.

Smith’s stores will continue to accept major credit cards such as Mastercard, Discover and American Express; cash and checks; electronic benefit transfer cards from SNAP and WIC programs; and MasterCard and Visa debit cards both with and without PINs and health savings account cards.

Smith’s employs more than 20,000 associates and operates 55 stores in Utah, 45 stores in Nevada, 23 stores in New Mexico, seven stores in Wyoming and four stores each in Idaho, Montana and Northern Arizona.

“Grocery is a competitive business and our ability to keep prices low for our customers depends on controlling costs,” said Kenny Kimball, president of Smith’s. “To help our customers through this transition, we have great offers inside our Smith’s stores today, including double rewards points towards fuel purchases and other promotions to save on groceries.”

Smith’s is offering all customers double the rewards points towards fuel purchases through May 21. Additional savings in groceries and fuel are available for qualifying customers.